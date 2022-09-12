Graviton Reaches One Day Volume of $21,276.00 (GRAV)

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $16.92 million and $21,276.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graviton has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 70.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000451 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.

Buying and Selling Graviton

According to CryptoCompare, “Graviton is an advanced crypto currency based on Bitcoin focused on delivering innovative decentralized applications that use the blockchain and the peer to peer network in new ways. Graviton is a pure Proof-of-Stake coin that was mined over the course of several days during the Proof-of-Work mining phase.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

