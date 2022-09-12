Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $1,886,500.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey York sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $1,886,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,228.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey York also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

On Thursday, August 18th, Jeffrey York sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,055,500.00.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $38.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GO. Morgan Stanley lowered Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.