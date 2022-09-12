Guardian Capital Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $336.87. 45,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,369. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.10 and a 200 day moving average of $342.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $325.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

