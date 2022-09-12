Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 31,269 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,269 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $42,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $1,234,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,062.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $2,970,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.00. The company had a trading volume of 805,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,081,430. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

