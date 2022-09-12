Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 7,067 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,067 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Lam Research worth $56,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $8.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $442.47. 19,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,815. The stock has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.43. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $610.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

