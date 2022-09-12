Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 261,433 Shares

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 261,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $1,856,174.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hallador Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

HNRG stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.99. 351,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,083. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.56. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its stake in Hallador Energy by 111.7% in the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 305,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 161,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hallador Energy by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 692,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 156,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hallador Energy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 136,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

