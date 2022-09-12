Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target Raised to €177.00

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
HVRRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €138.20 ($141.02) to €140.40 ($143.27) in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.57.
Hannover Rück Stock Performance
Hannover Rück stock opened at $79.80 on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $65.98 and a 52-week high of $102.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.78.
About Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
