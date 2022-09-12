Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target Raised to €177.00

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HVRRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €138.20 ($141.02) to €140.40 ($143.27) in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.57.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Hannover Rück stock opened at $79.80 on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $65.98 and a 52-week high of $102.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.78.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

