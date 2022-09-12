Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives $10.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
HARP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Institutional Trading of Harpoon Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,908,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 3,145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 562,053 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 809,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 320,054 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 159,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.
Harpoon Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %
Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.