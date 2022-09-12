Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Hawkins Stock Performance
Shares of HWKN opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $802.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.62. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $48.12.
Hawkins Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.
Hawkins Company Profile
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
