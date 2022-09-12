Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of HWKN opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $802.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.62. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $48.12.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

Hawkins Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,331,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after buying an additional 17,762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 26,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

