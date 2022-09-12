Head-To-Head Comparison: Greenidge Generation (GREE) and The Competition

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) is one of 146 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Greenidge Generation to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -105.74% 6.12% 3.32% Greenidge Generation Competitors -63.44% -1,497.84% -11.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Greenidge Generation and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Greenidge Generation Competitors 385 2553 4703 60 2.58

Earnings & Valuation

Greenidge Generation currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 311.52%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 47.76%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Greenidge Generation and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $107.28 million -$44.48 million -0.62 Greenidge Generation Competitors $889.44 million $6.56 million -14.27

Greenidge Generation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation. Greenidge Generation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Greenidge Generation peers beat Greenidge Generation on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Greenidge Generation

(Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.