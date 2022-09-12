Head-To-Head Contrast: Surrozen (SRZN) & The Competition

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) is one of 270 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Surrozen to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Surrozen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrozen N/A -47.76% -39.91% Surrozen Competitors -4,225.43% -197.45% -33.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Surrozen and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrozen 0 1 1 0 2.50 Surrozen Competitors 674 3563 10294 152 2.68

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Surrozen presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 713.01%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 80.35%. Given Surrozen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Surrozen is more favorable than its peers.

65.7% of Surrozen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Surrozen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Surrozen has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surrozen’s peers have a beta of 0.69, suggesting that their average share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Surrozen and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Surrozen N/A -$54.65 million -1.65 Surrozen Competitors $750.04 million $142.05 million 4.16

Surrozen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Surrozen. Surrozen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Surrozen peers beat Surrozen on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system. Its products in pipeline include SZN-043 a tissue-specific R-spondin mimetic for the treatment of severe liver disease; and SZN-1326, a bi-specific full-length human antibody that directly modulates Wnt signaling in target tissue by binding to particular Frizzled and LRP receptors that are expressed in intestinal crypts. Surrozen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

