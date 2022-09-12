Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) PT Lowered to $4.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $5.25 to $4.75 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 2.06. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $7.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -15.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,376,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,369,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,497,000 after purchasing an additional 601,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,195,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,817,000 after purchasing an additional 441,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,155,000 after purchasing an additional 497,956 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

