Hermez Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $549,206.00 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for $3.70 or 0.00016646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $17.40 million and approximately $549,206.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,236.42 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00051717 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012054 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.96 or 0.00471971 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

