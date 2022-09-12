Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $68.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $59.00.

HXL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Vertical Research lifted their target price on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.20.

NYSE:HXL opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $65.82.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Hexcel by 487.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 128.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

