Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives $10.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.11.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

In other Holley news, CEO Thomas W. Tomlinson purchased 7,500 shares of Holley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,321.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas W. Tomlinson purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,321.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $159,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,771 shares in the company, valued at $733,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Holley by 340.0% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Holley in the fourth quarter worth about $4,060,000. Parafestas Anastasios purchased a new position in Holley in the 1st quarter worth about $2,782,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Holley by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Holley in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000.

NYSE:HLLY opened at $5.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Holley has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $712.34 million, a PE ratio of 99.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

