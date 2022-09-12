HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $45.14

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.14 and last traded at $45.14, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.01.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems for various applications. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, emission measurement systems, drive line test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages R&D facilities.

