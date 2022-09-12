HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Cut to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut HSBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HSBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered HSBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Redburn Partners downgraded HSBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Investec raised HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $615.57.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $30.90 on Friday. HSBC has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $125.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.50.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in HSBC by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 68,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

