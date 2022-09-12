HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on HSBC. Barclays increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 575 ($6.95) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded HSBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HSBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $615.57.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. HSBC has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a market cap of $125.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.50.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 27.66%. Research analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in HSBC by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 68,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

