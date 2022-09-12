HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $360.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $525.17.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Up 9.5 %

HubSpot stock opened at $332.50 on Thursday. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $257.21 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,730 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 47.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 11.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,120,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 13.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 81,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,559,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.