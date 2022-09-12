Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$5.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -9.88. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.07 and a 52 week high of C$11.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -2.64%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

