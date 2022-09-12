Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HPP has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of HPP opened at $14.15 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -526.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

