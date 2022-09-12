Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €66.40 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($67.76) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Hugo Boss Trading Up 0.3 %
ETR BOSS opened at €53.82 ($54.92) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a twelve month high of €59.98 ($61.20). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 18.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €55.61 and its 200 day moving average is €52.32.
Hugo Boss Company Profile
Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.
Featured Stories
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.