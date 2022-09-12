IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,682,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770,709 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 2.00% of IAA worth $102,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,112,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of IAA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IAA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of IAA by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IAA. Guggenheim raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

IAA stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $61.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.55.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. IAA had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 88.51%. The company had revenue of $520.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

