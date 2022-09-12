Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMCR. BTIG Research started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Immunocore has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.
Immunocore Trading Down 22.1 %
IMCR opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of -0.04.
Institutional Trading of Immunocore
Immunocore Company Profile
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immunocore (IMCR)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.