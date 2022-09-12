Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMCR. BTIG Research started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Immunocore has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore Trading Down 22.1 %

IMCR opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of -0.04.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

Immunocore Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Immunocore by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at $218,000. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.