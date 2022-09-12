Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NARI stock traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.86. The stock had a trading volume of 48,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,478. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -282.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,689,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,423,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,395,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,689,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,423,614 shares in the company, valued at $275,395,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $351,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,012 shares of company stock worth $10,514,940. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loews Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 13.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 694,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,927,000 after purchasing an additional 81,166 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

