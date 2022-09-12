indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

INDI has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut indie Semiconductor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of INDI opened at $8.58 on Thursday. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.62.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.71 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 124.21%. Analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $55,683.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,718.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,703,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,478,240.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $55,683.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,718.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,562 shares of company stock worth $1,341,053. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $52,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 34.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

