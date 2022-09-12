Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) PT Raised to GBX 735

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPYGet Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 735 ($8.88) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Informa from GBX 680 ($8.22) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Informa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $722.50.

IFJPY stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 39,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,293. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07. Informa has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $16.92.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

