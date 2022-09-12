Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.81

Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 45701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on INVA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $898.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviva

Innoviva Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Innoviva by 9.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 54,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 41.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 417,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 123,095 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth $1,344,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth $659,000.

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.