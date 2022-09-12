Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.81

Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 45701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.
A number of research firms have issued reports on INVA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $898.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.48.
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.
