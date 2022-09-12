Insider Buying: Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Purchases £12,000 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.25) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($14,499.76).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Michael Tobin purchased 1,438 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 640 ($7.73) per share, with a total value of £9,203.20 ($11,120.35).

On Monday, June 13th, Michael Tobin purchased 851 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,150 ($13.90) per share, with a total value of £9,786.50 ($11,825.16).

Audioboom Group Price Performance

BOOM stock opened at GBX 588 ($7.10) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 734.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,348.64. Audioboom Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 581 ($7.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,278.50 ($27.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The company has a market cap of £95.77 million and a PE ratio of 1,589.19.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

