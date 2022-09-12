Insider Buying: Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) CFO Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Gerard Campbell bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Comera Life Sciences Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Comera Life Sciences stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.93. 114,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,816. Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comera Life Sciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comera Life Sciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Comera Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comera Life Sciences Company Profile

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

