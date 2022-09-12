Insider Buying: Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director Purchases $49,918.35 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) Director Robert Hayman bought 4,967 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,918.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,472.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Evolus Trading Down 1.0 %

EOLS stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $581.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.01. Evolus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Evolus by 979.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Evolus by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

