Insider Buying: Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Major Shareholder Buys 6,365 Shares of Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $13,048.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,355,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,791.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 8,153 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $16,713.65.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 15,877 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $32,071.54.

On Friday, August 12th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 41,120 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $82,240.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 4,144 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $8,453.76.

On Monday, August 8th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 7,233 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $14,610.66.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 3,658 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $7,242.84.

On Monday, July 18th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 3,282 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $6,564.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 21,612 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $53,597.76.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 75,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00.

Great Elm Group Price Performance

GEG stock remained flat at $2.05 during trading on Monday. 23,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,888. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Great Elm Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in Great Elm Group by 49.0% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

