Insider Buying: Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CEO Purchases $229,500.00 in Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $229,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 980,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Austin Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,750.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $180,250.00.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 104,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

