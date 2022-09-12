Insider Buying: Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CEO Purchases $229,500.00 in Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $229,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 980,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Austin Russell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,750.00.
- On Friday, August 12th, Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00.
- On Tuesday, August 2nd, Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $180,250.00.
Luminar Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of LAZR stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $23.90.
Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.
Luminar Technologies Company Profile
Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.
