Insider Selling: Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Director Sells $412,700.00 in Stock

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,092,359.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

ACHC stock opened at $83.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $86.03.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,429,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,408,000 after acquiring an additional 69,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,026,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,748,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,808,000 after purchasing an additional 571,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,398,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,130,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,607,000 after acquiring an additional 39,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.88.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.