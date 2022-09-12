Insider Selling: Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) CEO Sells 3,900 Shares of Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $16,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance

AKTS traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 633,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,404. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $222.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

