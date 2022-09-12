Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CFO Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 918,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMWL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.25. 903,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,039. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -0.06.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 90.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of American Well by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 175.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in American Well by 27.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 53.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

