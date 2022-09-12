Insider Selling: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Sells $78,448.00 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) CEO Gary Bowman sold 4,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $78,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,573,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $16.44 on Monday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.68 million, a PE ratio of 328.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

