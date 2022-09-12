Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ChargePoint stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.28. 8,760,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,937,604. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.82.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ChargePoint by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ChargePoint by 9.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its position in ChargePoint by 7.8% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

