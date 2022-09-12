Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Insider Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) insider Nerissa Kreher sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $12,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,190.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Down 20.2 %

NASDAQ:TRDA traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,913. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.59 million and a PE ratio of -0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

About Entrada Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,572,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $932,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 68,114 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 86.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,075 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

