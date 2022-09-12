Insider Selling: Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder Sells 105,000 Shares of Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) major shareholder William Monroe sold 105,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, William Monroe sold 45,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $143,100.00.

On Monday, August 29th, William Monroe sold 20,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $71,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, William Monroe sold 77,500 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $270,475.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, William Monroe sold 55,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $198,550.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, William Monroe sold 22,500 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $79,200.00.

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 5.34.

Independence Contract Drilling ( NYSE:ICD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 46,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 478.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 142,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

