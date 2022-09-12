Insider Selling: Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Sells 2,489 Shares of Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $588,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Russell Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.58. The stock had a trading volume of 88,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.32. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Inter Parfums by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

