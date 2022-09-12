Insider Selling: KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) Insider Sells $60,793.92 in Stock

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) insider Timothy Ray Knowles sold 42,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $60,793.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 828,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,524.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Timothy Ray Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 2nd, Timothy Ray Knowles sold 18,398 shares of KULR Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $25,757.20.
OTCMKTS:KULR opened at $1.47 on Monday. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72.
KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.
