Insider Selling: KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) Insider Sells $60,793.92 in Stock

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) insider Timothy Ray Knowles sold 42,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $60,793.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 828,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,524.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Ray Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 2nd, Timothy Ray Knowles sold 18,398 shares of KULR Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $25,757.20.

KULR Technology Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KULR opened at $1.47 on Monday. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 17,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

