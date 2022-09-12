Insider Selling: Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Insider Sells $5,068,000.00 in Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 14,480 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $5,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,145,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MOH opened at $348.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.31 and a 200-day moving average of $311.99. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.57 and a one year high of $361.25.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $214,363,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $177,876,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.14.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.