Insider Selling: MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Sells 150,489 Shares of Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $4,996,234.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,132,765 shares in the company, valued at $37,607,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Daniel Allen Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 146,935 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $4,707,797.40.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 85,500 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $3,309,705.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $9,872,500.00.

Shares of NYSE MP traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.06. 1,860,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,427. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a current ratio of 20.39. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $60.19.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

