Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $1,331,520.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $1,331,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,519,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 11th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $714,880.00.
- On Tuesday, August 9th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $666,240.00.
- On Monday, June 27th, Peter Anevski sold 80 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,496.80.
Shares of PGNY stock opened at $43.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 93.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.67. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32.
Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,469.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
