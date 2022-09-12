Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $1,331,520.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $1,331,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,519,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $714,880.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $666,240.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Peter Anevski sold 80 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,496.80.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $43.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 93.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.67. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,469.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

