Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $135,915.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2022

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) insider Mohit Singh sold 12,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $135,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,220,993.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

  • On Wednesday, September 7th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $82,960.00.
  • On Monday, August 29th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $226,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $258,187.50.
  • On Monday, August 1st, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $223,550.00.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $10.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a current ratio of 32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 6.57.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. QuantumScape's revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

QS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,269,000 after buying an additional 802,540 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $303,140,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,914 shares in the last quarter. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $43,556,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,890,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,006,000 after purchasing an additional 104,607 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

