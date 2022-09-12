Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP Sells $20,886.30 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) VP John Gyurci sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $20,886.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,652.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance
NASDAQ SNCY opened at $19.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $36.87.
Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.69 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on SNCY shares. Cowen started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.
Sun Country Airlines Company Profile
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.
See Also
