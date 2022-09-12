Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP Sells $20,886.30 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) VP John Gyurci sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $20,886.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,652.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $19.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.69 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,804,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,612,000 after acquiring an additional 211,284 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,493,000 after buying an additional 1,242,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 36.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,904,000 after buying an additional 695,201 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,240,000 after buying an additional 72,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1,711.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,730,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,732,000 after buying an additional 1,634,691 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNCY shares. Cowen started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.