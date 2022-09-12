Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 12th (AMIGY, AVVIY, BNTGY, BRC, BSR, BTVCY, CCA, CCHGY, CGX, CJR.B)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, September 12th:

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,560 ($30.93) to GBX 2,620 ($31.66).

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 490 ($5.92) to GBX 520 ($6.28).

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €96.00 ($97.96) to €98.00 ($100.00). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) had its price target reduced by Pi Financial from C$0.90 to C$0.75.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) had its target price lowered by Pi Financial from C$3.40 to C$3.30.

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 845 ($10.21) to GBX 830 ($10.03).

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$120.00 to C$100.00.

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62).

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$12.00.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.25 to C$4.25.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48).

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$82.00 to C$88.50.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$81.00 to C$90.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$86.00 to C$91.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$86.00 to C$91.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$76.00 to C$82.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$82.00 to C$86.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) had its price target trimmed by Pi Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.10.

Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,540 ($18.61) to GBX 1,750 ($21.15).

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$40.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 935 ($11.30).

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,253 ($39.31) to GBX 2,852 ($34.46).

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €114.00 ($116.33) to €116.00 ($118.37). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 735 ($8.88).

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 40 ($0.48) to GBX 45 ($0.54).

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its price target trimmed by Pi Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.60.

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target reduced by Pi Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.00.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) had its price target trimmed by Pi Financial from C$0.50 to C$0.45.

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) had its target price cut by Pi Financial from C$1.00 to C$0.75.

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.20 to C$2.30.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) had its target price increased by Pi Financial from C$0.30 to C$0.35.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) had its target price reduced by Pi Financial from C$1.25 to C$1.05.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price target lowered by Pi Financial from C$16.40 to C$15.20.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$157.00 to C$160.00.

WildBrain (TSE:WILD) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,210 ($14.62) to GBX 950 ($11.48).

