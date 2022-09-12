Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AstraZeneca (AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON: AZN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/8/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £120 ($145.00) price target on the stock.

9/7/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a £125 ($151.04) price target on the stock.

9/5/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/31/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £120 ($145.00) price target on the stock.

8/25/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/23/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £120 ($145.00) price target on the stock.

8/8/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a £125 ($151.04) price target on the stock.

8/8/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/4/2022 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from £120 ($145.00) to £125 ($151.04). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £120 ($145.00) price target on the stock.

8/1/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £110 ($132.91) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/26/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £115 ($138.96) price target on the stock.

7/22/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/18/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £120 ($145.00) price target on the stock.

7/14/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £115 ($138.96) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN stock traded down GBX 39.90 ($0.48) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching £104.60 ($126.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,029. The firm’s 50-day moving average is £109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is £103.95. The company has a market cap of £162.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -177.89. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 8,029 ($97.02) and a 1-year high of £115.40 ($139.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a GBX 76.40 ($0.92) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.82%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

