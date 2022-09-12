iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 51,034 shares.The stock last traded at $45.80 and had previously closed at $45.15.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.80.

Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDY. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

